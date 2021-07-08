Cannes 2021 fashion: Nidhi Sunil turns heads on the red carpet

South Indian model, actor Nidhi Sunil is turning heads with her impeccable fashion choices at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

At the global event, she was seen in two different looks and was equally impressive in both. In one, she was spotted in a white dress from Rabih Kayrouz. It featured a plunging neckline and was cinched at the waist. The peplum detail at the waist really worked, so did her hairdo.

Styled by Manavi Dang, the look was pulled together with minimal make-up. Check out the picture here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista’s Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

In the second instance, she went full glam in a chic Rahul Mishra dress. Also styled by Dang, the look was high on make-up which consisted of a lot of bronze highlighter on the cheeks, mascara and bright lip shade. This complemented the short ivory dress rather well.

The look was pulled together with hair tied in a messy knot. Check out the picture below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista’s Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

She also gave a sneak peek of the event on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Sunil (@nidhisunil)

The film festival, which kickstarted on July 6 has been an extravaganza of style. Actors like Jodie Foster, Marion Cotillard, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Helen Mirren, Adam Driver among others put their best fashion feet forward as they walked the red carpet on the opening day. The fashion quotient was dominated by column dresses and some old-school drama.