Cannes 2021: Indian fashion blogger walks the red carpet in Manish Malhotra sari

Indian fashion blogger Masoom Minawala Mehta walked the Cannes red carpet this year, marking her second appearance at the prestigious event after 2019.

“Although, I honestly don’t feel like I grasped the whole experience the first time around, but this year I was extremely proud to represent my country and to be wearing an outfit by an Indian designer on such a massive and global platform. The most highlighting part was that the outfit echoed my mission of taking Indian fashion to the world,” the influencer and digital entrepreneur told indianexpress.com.

In a long Instagram post, Mehta expressed she never even “dared to dream” about walking the red carpet. “There are some dreams that you don’t dream as a little girl. I don’t have a story that talks about how I saw the red carpet as a little girl and dreamed a dream so big, that of walking it someday… and here I am today. It’s a great story to tell but frankly, I don’t think I had dared to dream it.”

The young blogger dazzled in a shimmery Manish Malhotra sari that had a long pallu, paired with a matching blouse, which featured a long trail on either sleeve. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala)

Styled by Meagan Concessio, the outfit was balanced with minimal makeup and a pair of studs and ear cuffs from Boucheron.

Also Read | Cannes 2021 fashion: Nidhi Sunil turns heads on the red carpet

Mehta expressed she always wanted to showcase Indian fashion on a global level. “For me, it’s a celebration of my work… of the strength, persistence… and to some level knowing that I’m one step closer to my mission of taking Indian fashion to the world… for me to have the honour to be at the world’s largest cinematic event, wearing India, being India, celebrating India.”

“So this one’s to my dream of representing India on a global scale… and walking this very glamorous red carpet is the most incredible journey towards it. But it’s the journey… it’s not the destination,” she added.