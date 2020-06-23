Cannes 2020: Kangana Ranaut opts for pantsuit as she attends virtual inauguration of India Pavilion

What do you think of her look? (Source: Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her look? (Source: Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

In the light of the current pandemic, the Cannes Film Festival for the year 2020 was called off. However, the virtual inauguration of the India Pavilion took place Monday and was attended by Kangana Ranaut from the comfort of her home. And needless to say, the Manikarnika actor looked stunning in a sharp white pantsuit which was styled with a pair of shades and loosely tied hair.

ALSO READ | Fierce, bold and sultry: Kangana Ranaut’s Cannes outings

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut’s hairstyles are easy to recreate; check them out here

It is reminiscent of her previous looks, and we cannot help but remember the time she had graced the red carpet wearing a Nedret Taciroglu pantsuit. The outfit had stood out for the silver embellishments on the blazer, and the corset that had added the risqué factor. The look was completed with smokey eyes and hair pulled back.

The look was put together by Ami Patel. What do you think of her latest look?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd