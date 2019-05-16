Cannes 2019: Here’s what Mallika Sherawat will wear at the French Riviera

Cannes International Film Festival 2019 has kickstarted and we are excited to see what the Bollywood beauties have to offer. TV actor Hina Khan, of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame, has already set the bar high with her debut in a sparkling silver sheer gown from Ziad Nakad Couture.

Advertising

And while the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and Huma Qureshi are tight-lipped about what they are going to wear, Mallika Sherawat has no such qualms. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share the first look of her dress with the caption, “Preparations begin for the Cannes film festival. Tony Ward Couture. Festival de Cannes. Virginiecorrecommunication #cannesfilmfestival #cannes #mondaymood #fashion #hautecouture.”

The 42-year-old can be seen wearing a sky blue Tony Ward Couture ball gown. The off-shoulder outfit has delicate blue and silver embellishments on it and a long train.

We can’t wait to see the final look but in the meanwhile, you can check out what Hina Khan wore.

Attending the premiere of the film ‘Bacurau’ at the gala, Khan’s plunging neckline added a risque factor to her look. Celebrity stylist Sayali Vidya accessorised her gown with earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The actor rounded out her look beautifully with dewy make-up and pink lips, keeping her tresses in a messy bun, brushed to one side.