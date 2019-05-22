Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore the grandest gown ever to breakfast at Cannes

What Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore to breakfast at Cannes 2019 is something we can never think of wearing to breakfast. The actor’s sister and stylist, Rhea Kapoor, shared a photo of Sonam on Instagram in a cheery and bright Ashi Studio gown with the caption: “when you do breakfast in Cannes. This morning, for @chopard”. Of course, the caption was pun intended but it delivered and so did the actor’s look.

The custom-made off-shoulder gown by Ashi Studio with the exaggerated ruffles and a bare back seemed like a beautiful pick for a breezy summer day. We love the touch of bright red lip shade and winged eyeliner. Also, the hair tied into a ponytail worked for her.

Sonam was also spotted in a custom-made white pantsuit from Ralph & Russo with a twist that could only be expected of her. The long train with the blazer was certainly a great choice for the red carpet. The look was accessorised with an absolutely stunning emerald necklace and earrings by Chopard.

Hair tied into a neat bun and smokey eyes completed the look.

The actor, before this, had stunned in a figure-hugging custom-made couture by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The outfit was accessorised with a lovely choker from Chopard, smokey eyes, a nude make up palette and a beautiful bun.

The designer duo shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, “This ensemble pays homage to the Actor and to the Cannes Film Festival. Equal parts constructed silhouette and fabulous drape, it is an ethereal glamorous outfit which celebrates the iconic nature of a cinematic goddess.” Needless to say, we cannot agree more.

What do you think of her looks?