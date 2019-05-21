Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has arrived and how!

Toggle Menu
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave us three striking looks at Cannes 2019. Her first appearance was in a red Maison Valentino gown, the second in Elie Saab, and the third in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja rarely disappoints. (Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram: Designed by Gargi Singh)

After Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone stunned at the red carpet, it was time for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to do the same and as expected, the Veere Di Wedding actor nailed all the looks.

Let’s start with the actor dressed in a customised ensemble from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The figure-hugging gown gave an impression of a cinematic goddess as the designers wanted.

The duo shared on Instagram, “This ensemble pays homage to the Actor and to the Cannes Film Festival. Equal parts constructed silhouette and fabulous drape, it is an ethereal glamorous outfit which celebrates the iconic nature of a cinematic goddess.”

The stunning outfit was rounded out with a lovely choker from Chopard, smokey eyes, a nude make up palette and a beautiful bun.

Prior to this, she was spotted in an elaborate purple gown by Elie Saab. The flowy attire stood out for the oversized bow and cape. Hair tied in a low ponytail completed the look.

Her first look, however, was the most impressive. The actor had stepped out in a bold red ruffled oversized gown by Maison Valentino in which she looked absolutely gorgeous. Hair loosely braided with flowers and pink eyeshadow accentuated her outfit beautifully.

The actor never really disappoints and it will be interesting to see what she chooses to wear in the following days.

