After her stunning appearance in a white jumpsuit, Priyanka Chopra Jonas disappoints in a white Georges Hobeika gown

Priyanka Chopra might be the queen of the Met Gala. But turns out the actor is not so impressive on the Cannes red carpet. The Indian beauty who has until now worn an embellished gown from Roberto Cavalli, an off-shoulder jumpsuit by Honayda, a sky blue satin maxi dress and a mermaid-inspired lavender Fendi Couture sheer dress, stepped out in an eggshell white Georges Hobeika gown.

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, her outfit was styled with her favourite kind of accessories – diamond jewellery from Chopard. The make-up was kept a little subdued with beautifully done eyes in brown and a variation of brown lipshade with hints of pink in it. The hair too looked perfect in a neat high ponytail but it was her gown which we couldn’t warm up to. After numerous striking looks on red carpet events around the world, we have come to expect a lot from the actor. Sadly, she failed to deliver this time.

A look at her other sartorial choices at the French Riviera:

The actor looked lovely in a sky blue satin maxi dress which she teamed with a chic white sun hat. She kept her look elegant and teamed her ensemble with a cutout statement belt by Maison Alaia, which accentuated her toned figure and matching stilettos. She accessorised the look with a beaded neckpieces, which went beautifully with the overall look.

She also attended a Chopard’s event in a mermaid-inspired lavender Fendi Couture sheer dress.

Chopra was also seen keeping things understated and chic in a white off-shoulder jumpsuit by Honayda. We quite liked the pleated details on the pants, and the one-shoulder cape around her neck added a dramatic element to the look. The ensemble was accessorised with diamond studs and rings.

She was also spotted in a strapless black gown on the red carpet. The heavily embellished outfit from Roberto Cavalli, featuring a thigh-high slit, left us a tad bit underwhelmed. The burst of red embellishments around the waist and the dramatic train could not really elevate the look. Hair styled into side-swept curls, nude lipstick and winged eyeliner completed the look

What do you think of her red carpet looks at Cannes?