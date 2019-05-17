Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut stuns in sari and corset, and a dramatic pantsuit

Kangana Ranaut’s and her impeccable sartorial choices deserve little or no re-telling. The Manikarnika actor is presently at the Cannes Film Festival and it is safe to say that she has not disappointed with her style at the star-studded event. The actor, who had owned the red carpet in a black Sabyasachi sari last year, opted for the traditional Indian garment this time again.

Ranaut looked gorgeous in a golden kanjeevaram from the label Madhurya. Styed by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the traditional attire was given a twist by teaming it with a custom corset from designers Falguni & Shane Peacock. The look was further elevated by accessorising it with long gloves, giving it a royal-like look. Side swept curls and hair tied in an elaborate bun completed the look.

Later, the actor was spotted in a completely different look. Donning a black pantsuit by Nedret Taciroglu, she looked fierce. The silver embellishments at the edge of the blazer added drama to the look. But it was the white corset she wore that stood out, and added an element of risqué to the whole look. We quite liked the wet hair look she opted for.

Last year, the actor had stunned in a shimmery black Sabyasachi sari. The attire was the designer’s take on “Aakash-tara” or starry skies, and all the hand-cut sequins on the hand-dyed sari were sewn in individually.

Winged eyeliner and a stunning choker from the designer’s collection completed the look.