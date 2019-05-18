Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut impresses with her looks; see pics

Kangana Ranaut has a distinct sartorial choice that needs to introduction. The Manikarnika actor is presently at the Cannes Film Festival, and it will not be wrong to say that she has been impressive with her fashion choices at the star-studded event.

After wearing a golden kanjeevaram sari teamed with a custom corset from designers Falguni & Shane Peacock, Kangana Ranaut looked like a princess in a stunning pink and lavender gown, which featured a long trail, from designer Michael Cinco. She completed her look with Chopard jewels, soft curls and minimal make-up.

Check the pictures here.

For the evening Chopard party, the Queen actor wore a white Toni Maticevski gown. Hair stylist Ali Pirzadeh went for top knot bun, while she opted for shimmery blue eyes for her make-up.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted in a completely different look. Donning a black pantsuit by Nedret Taciroglu, she looked fierce. The silver embellishments at the edge of the blazer added drama to the look. But it was the corset she wore that stood out, and added an element of risqué to the whole look. We quite liked the wet hair look she opted for.

Last year, the actor had stunned in a shimmery black Sabyasachi sari. The attire was the designer’s take on “Aakash-tara” or starry skies, and all the hand-cut sequins on the hand-dyed sari were sewn in individually.