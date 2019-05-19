Huma Qureshi’s looks on the Cannes 2019 red carpet are high on old world glamour

Actor Huma Qureshi is making some vintage sartorial choices at the ongoing 72nd Cannes Film Festival. From a black sequin dress to a Victorian-styled black corset gown, she has played with different styles.

Advertising

Dressed in a classic black sequinned blazer by French fashion house Balmain, Qureshi failed to impress in the shiny number. We love the retro touch of the ensemble but it could have been styled better. The golden pumps from Stella McCartney could have been swapped for black tie-up heels.

For the make-up, she could have gone for a more prominent smokey eye in grey or black. The only thing that we like about this look is her wispy hairdo.

At the Chopard party, Qureshi stepped out in a red Nauman Piyarji wool blend blazer with tulle and chantilly lace skirt, customised for the actor. The ensemble that looked like a combination of androgynous and feminine dressing, accentuated her curves.

Advertising

Stylists Ayeshaa Minnigam and Shaurya Athley highlighted her eyes with pink eyeshadow and soft-flushed pink lip colour. She accessorised her open hair look with a pair of statement earrings from David Morris. We think the actor looked lovely.

She opted for another black outfit – a Victorian-styled black corset gown, designed by Mae Paris, The extravagant ruffled sleeves were the highlight of the outfit. We don’t have a problem with the gown but we are not too fond of the make-up.

Diamond and ruby earrings by David Morris rounded out the look.

At a dinner hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, Qureshi wore a Ralph Lauren dress. We think she looked absolutely lovely.

What do you think of Huma Qureshi’s look at Cannes?