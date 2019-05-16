Toggle Menu
Cannes 2019: Hina Khan stuns in a sparkling silver sheer gown at her Cannes red carpet debut

Styled by Sayali Vidya, Hina Khan's appearance in a sheer gown from Ziad Nakad Couture ticks all the right boxes. The popular Indian TV actor of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame did well for her red carpet debut.

Hina Khan, the famed actor from Hindi TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay wowed all in her sparkling silver gown. (Photos: AP, designed by Rajan Sharma)

Joining international stars at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2019 is popular TV actor Hina Khan, who made a successful debut on the red carpet at the French Riviera. The famed actor from Hindi TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay wowed all in a sparkling silver gown from Ziad Nakad Couture.

Attending the premiere of the film ‘Bacurau’ at the gala, Khan’s plunging neckline added a risque factor to her look. Celebrity stylist Sayali Vidya accessorised her gown with earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja.

The actor rounded out her look beautifully with dewy make-up and pink lips, keeping her tresses in a messy bun, brushed to one side.

Check out the pics here:

Hina Khan’s plunging neckline added oomph to her embellished sheer dress. (Photo: AP)
Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actor Hina Khan made heads turn in this Ziad Nakad ensemble. (Photo: AP)
Hina Khan’s debut at the premiere of the film ‘Bacurau’ made heads turn. (Photo: AP)

Actor Hina Khan has made a successful debut on the red carpet at the French Riviera. (Photo: AP)

Before her red carpet debut, at the Cannes press conference, she sizzled in a light pink pantsuit by Sahil Kochar, accessorised with jewellery from Sapna Mehta. Breezy and fresh in the summer heat, we like her overall look.

What do you think of her style?

