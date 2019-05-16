Cannes 2019: Hina Khan stuns in a sparkling silver sheer gown at her Cannes red carpet debut

Joining international stars at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2019 is popular TV actor Hina Khan, who made a successful debut on the red carpet at the French Riviera. The famed actor from Hindi TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay wowed all in a sparkling silver gown from Ziad Nakad Couture.

Attending the premiere of the film ‘Bacurau’ at the gala, Khan’s plunging neckline added a risque factor to her look. Celebrity stylist Sayali Vidya accessorised her gown with earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja.

The actor rounded out her look beautifully with dewy make-up and pink lips, keeping her tresses in a messy bun, brushed to one side.

Before her red carpet debut, at the Cannes press conference, she sizzled in a light pink pantsuit by Sahil Kochar, accessorised with jewellery from Sapna Mehta. Breezy and fresh in the summer heat, we like her overall look.

What do you think of her style?