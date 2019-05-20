Cannes 2019: Have you seen Diana Penty’s red carpet looks in the French Riviera?

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival is underway and from Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Indian celebrities are creating quite a buzz on the red carpet. Among them, Diana Penty, who is in attendance has managed to impress us with some beautiful sartorial choices.

In one of her latest looks, the Cocktail actor stunned all in an elaborate nude off-shoulder gown from Nedret Taciroglu. The feather details added much drama to the voluminous number and the milkmaid braid bun elevated her look. Red lipstick and diamond earrings accentuated her outfit well.

Prior to this, she looked lovely in a yellow dress from Atelier Zuhra. We quite liked the feather details on it. The wet hair look and the eye make-up added to the glamour quotient.

Penty was also seen nailing the trench coat dress in a floral-printed number from Andreas Mercante. We really liked the matching belt clinched at the waist and the boots.

She had stunned in an ensemble from Celia Kritharioti, prior to this. The all-black outfit was paired with a dramatic peach bow. Smokey eyes and minimal make-up rounded out her look.

If she had nailed the all-black look, she did the same with white. The actor was seen in a gorgeous new age sari by designer Amit Aggarwal. The outfit was accessorised with a stunning neckpiece from Aquamarine Jewellery. Red lipstick and hair styled into milkmaid braids completed the look.

For the Chopard dinner, she made quite an impression in a golden lace and beaded tassel dress. This was paired with a matching hand-made pearl and lace thigh-high boots from Celia Kritharioti.

What do you have to say about her style quotient?