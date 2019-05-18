Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone turns heads in this Giambattista Valli tulle gown

A bonafide fashion icon, Deepika Padukone has been impressing with each look of hers at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. But her latest outfit, that she wore to the premiere of Pedro Almodóvar’s latest film, Pain and Glory, has left us gasping for breath. The Piku actor stepped out looking lovely in a lime green tulle tiered gown from Giambattista Valli, which featured a long train.

Accessorising it with a rose gold floral headwrap from Emily-London, Stuart Weitzman sandals, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, Padukone owned the red carpet in every possible way.

The actor was spotted in four different looks on her second day at the film fiesta, and needless to say, she nailed each look.

She was spotted ruffled dress from the label Erdem. The floral printed attire was teamed with a huge statement bow tied at the neck. Dewy make-up and hair tied in a top knot completed the actor’s look.

Before this, the actor had wowed in white, as she stepped out in an all-white ensemble from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. The self embroidered bralet was teamed with a pair of white trousers and a matching sheer top. The ensemble was risqué, but was understated at the same time. We love the shades the look was accessorised with, and we think the Padmaavat actor nailed this look. Hair tied at the back and bright lipstick rounded out the look beautifully.

