Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone wows in four different looks; see pics

After making a stunning red carpet entry at the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone has been giving major fashion goals. Spotted in four different looks on her second day at the film fiesta, needless to say, the actor has nailed each look.

In her latest look, she is seen in a ruffled dress from the label Erdem. The floral printed attire was teamed with a huge statement bow tied at the neck. Dewy make-up and hair tied in a top knot completed the actor’s look.

Before this, the actor had wowed in white and she was spotted an all-white ensemble from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. The self embroidered bralet was teamed with a pair of white trousers and a matching sheer top. The ensemble was risqué, but was understated at the same time. We love the shades the look was accessorised with, and we think the Padmaavat actor nailed this look. Hair tied at the back and bright lipstick rounded out the look beautifully.

Prior to this, she was seen in an interesting dress from the label Off-White. The contrasting combination of black and green worked rather well and we love the matching shades, and the fact that she chose to team it with a pair of black sneakers.

The actor began her second day at Cannes wearing a matching pantsuit from the label Loewe. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the striped ensemble looked lovely on her and we quite liked the lipstick and the pair of tangerine heels she was spotted wearing.

What do you think of her looks?