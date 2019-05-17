Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone makes a spectacular appearance in stunning Peter Dundas gown

The prestigious annual Cannes Film Festival has begun and like always there was much anticipation regarding what Indian actors attending the event would wear. Deepika Padukone put all questions to rest as she walked the red carpet donning a custom-made gown from designer Peter Dundas. The voluminous gown with exaggerated pointed sleeves, a sweeping trail and plunging neckline seemed like the perfect choice for the red carpet and the Padmaavat actor did complete justice to it.

Advertising

Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the gown was elevated with the oversized black bow it was paired with. The look was accessorised with stunning diamond earrings, bracelets and a statement ring by Lorraine Schwartz and was rounded out with impeccable eye make-up, dark lipstick and, of course, a high pony tail that will force one to take notice.

Last year, the actor had impressed us with her multiple appearances. One of her most memorable looks was when she had stepped out in a white gown from Zuhair Murad. Styled by Nathani, the look had worked for being understated and stylish. The intricate lace work and the matching cape with a long train had added much drama to the whole look.

ALSO READ | Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone spells sheer excellence in this white Zuhair Murad gown

Dewy make-up and hair styled into soft waves rounded out the look while it was accessorised with Nicholas Kirkwood heels, some rings and statement earrings. Needless to say, the actor nailed the look and looked extremely elegant.

What do you think of her look?