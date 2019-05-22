Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan embraces the transparent jacket trend; would you?

Toggle Menu
After donning the elaborate white gown from Ashi Studio and nailing an all-denim look, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted in an ensemble from Mugler.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s appearances at Cannes this year has been quite a mixed bag. (Source: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram: Designed by Rajan Sharma)

After sashaying down the Cannes red carpet in an elaborate white gown from Ashi Studio and nailing an all-denim look, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted in an ensemble from Mugler. Styled by celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, Bachchan was spotted in a long red overcoat and a pair of blue denim.

The look was accentuated by pairing it with a transparent jacket. Bright red lipstick, hair parted neatly at the centre and red stilettos completed it.

She was also spotted looking ravishing in a peacock blue outfit from Rimzin Dadu.  Her characteristic bright red lipstick and winged eyeliner completed the look.

The actor’s appearances at Cannes this year has been quite a mixed bag. For her first appearance at the red carpet this year, she had stepped out donning a holographic golden gown by Jean-Louis Sabaji. The one-shoulder outfit, with a sweetheart neckline, a long trail and a dramatic sleeve left us underwhelmed. The dull make-up made matters worse although the touch of glitter on one of her ears, and her sleek hairdo were impressive and went well with the look.

ALSO READ | Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lets us down in this holographic Jean-Louis Sabaji gown

ALSO READ | Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes grand with this white gown from Ashi Studio

What do you think of the actor’s latest appearances?

