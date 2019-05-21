Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes grand with this white gown from Ashi Studio

The Cannes Film Festival is underway and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been making her presence felt on the red carpet event for years now, has finally arrived. After making an underwhelming appearance in a holographic golden gown by Jean-Louis Sabaji on her first day, she has been spotted in various stylish looks, turning heads at the star-studded event.

Advertising

Styled by celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, the actor was spotted in a white ruffled gown from Ashi Studio. The layered gown featured feathers and a long train that gave it a larger than life look. We love how she kept her accessories to a minimum and opted for a simple pair of diamond earrings from the label Avakian, while opting for smokey eyes to complete the look.

The actor was also seen slaying an all-denim look. Styled by Sharma again, Bachchan was seen in a custom Falguni & Shane Peacock ensemble. A pair of flared jeans was paired with a long denim embellished cape, which we really like. The look was rounded out with shades, red lipstick and hair styled into soft curls.

For her first appearance, the actor was seen in a holographic golden gown by Jean-Louis Sabaji. Sadly, the one-shoulder outfit, with a sweetheart neckline, a long trail and a dramatic sleeve did nothing to accentuate her features.

Advertising

The dull make-up too did not help the cause, even though the colour palette was almost right. Given the metallic sheen of her outfit, a prominent brown lipshade, would have looked more appealing. However, the touch of glitter on one of her ears, and her sleek hairdo went well with the look.

ALSO READ | Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lets us down in this holographic Jean-Louis Sabaji gown

She was also seen in a red and white striped gown from Leal Daccarett, and we feel that she completely nailed the look. The voluminous outfit was accessorised with glares and her signature red lipstick.

Which one did you like more?