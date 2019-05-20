Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lets us down in this holographic Jean-Louis Sabaji gown

The Cannes Film Festival is underway and Indian celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi created quite a stir on the red carpet. However, people were eagerly waiting for the Cannes red carpet veteran, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to make an appearance and when she finally did last night, she left us disappointed.

Styled by Aastha Sharma, the actor for her first appearance stepped out in a holographic golden gown by Jean-Louis Sabaji which had a greenish tinge to it. The one-shoulder outfit, with a sweetheart neckline, a long trail and a dramatic sleeve did nothing to accentuate her features.

The make-up too made her look dull, even though the colour palette was almost right. Given the metallic sheen of her outfit, they could have gone for a prominent brown lipshade, probably in mocha. It would have accentuated her tinted bronze eyes and cheekbones. However, we like the touch of glitter on one of her ears, and her sleek hairdo.

While this might have left us underwhelmed, one can always trust the actor to redeem herself and stun at the red carpet like only she can. Her previous appearances were dotted with some very memorable looks.

The one that we particularly liked was the ultra-violet, blue and red gown from Michael Cinco that she had worn. The dynamic outfit reflected the metamorphosis of a butterfly and was embellished with Swarovski crystals and French palettes. The creation stood out for the 20-feet long train that mimicked a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis.

The look was accessorised with a pair of violet danglers and a statement ring, and was rounded out with bold red lip shade, winged eyeliner and middle-parted sleek hair.

We can’t wait to see what she has in store for us with her second appearance!