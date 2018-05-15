Cannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor channels her ‘bridal glow’ in a stunning Ralph and Russo custom lehenga at the red carpet

Cannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor, who has been scorching up the red carpet at Cannes for several years now, was back at the French Riviera to attend the 71st edition of the film festival and looked as gorgeous as ever. (Source: AP, Rhea Kapoor/Instagram) Cannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor, who has been scorching up the red carpet at Cannes for several years now, was back at the French Riviera to attend the 71st edition of the film festival and looked as gorgeous as ever. (Source: AP, Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor, whose grand fairytale wedding with entrepreneur Anand Ahuja was the talk of the town only recently, is now back in news for what she is best known for — being her usual fashionista self. Kapoor, who has been scorching up the red carpet at Cannes for several years now, was back at the French Riviera to attend the 71st edition of the film festival and looked as gorgeous as ever. The Veere Di Wedding star’s white ivory Ralph & Russo couture custom lehenga with statement sleeves and intricate, silver embellishments all over, was a beautiful cross between Indian and Western fashion.

Styled by celebrity stylit Deep Kailey and Rhea Kapoor, her custom made lehenga consisted of a voluminous skirt and a blouse with intricate silver thread-work all over. Hair stylist Stephane Lancien styled her long straight hair into a loose, no-drama, sombre braid. Make-up artist Namrata Soni added a hint of pink on her lips, nude muted tone of eye-shadow and beautifully kohled eyes and kept Kapoor’s make-up devoid of any drama. Considering how her mehendi from the wedding celebrations was still intact, it was a clever decision to not opt for an out-and-out western outfit for the red carpet. She kept her accessories minimal with jewellery by Chopard and Amrapali jewels to go along with her outfit.

