Cannes 2018: Mahira Khan in this gorgeous lavender gown is the epitome of elegance

Mahira Khan, who made her debut at the Cannes red carpet this year, recently left onlookers gaping with her elaborate black gown by Alberta Ferretti. And yet again, the Raaes star made heads turn in another gorgeous gown from Dubai-based designer Maison Yeya’s collection. The strapless gown featured a structured detail across the waist, which gave it an interesting look.

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani and Lorna Mcgee, the duo further accessorised her outfit with a pair of diamond-studded earrings named ‘Rekhta’ from Kiran Fine Jewellery. Apart from her elegant ensemble, we love the dewy and refreshing make-up palette that rounded off her look. Soft side-parted and wavy hair gave the finishing touch to her look.

Prior to this, Khan was spotted attending the Chopard party in a dramatic black and fuschia gown. The off-the-ramp, body-hugging glittery gown with puffed Gigot sleeves was from Nicolas Jebran’s SS18 Cyclone in Motion collection unveiled at Cannes. With nude make-up, neutral lips and a messy bun, her party look was rounded off with simple studs.

Apart from the ravishing gowns, she also dazzled in a pastel pink sari from Menahel and Mehreen. Featuring silver embroidery and pleated hemline, the sari was teamed with an embellished strappy blouse that accentuated the sari perfectly well. A fishtail braid with dewy make-up shade gave finishing touches to her look.

Be it saris or gowns, the Humsafar actor has proved she can pull off any ensemble with elan and grace. What do you think about her lavender number? Let us know in the comments below.

