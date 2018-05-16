Cannes 2018: Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke pays tribute to the epic TV show with this subtle style trick

Cannes 2018: Emilia Clarke makes a special gesture to her Game of Thrones fans. (Source: AP) Cannes 2018: Emilia Clarke makes a special gesture to her Game of Thrones fans. (Source: AP)

Popularly recognised as Daenerys Targaryen, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, was in attendance at one of the most watched red carpets of the world – the Cannes Film Festival. The 31-year-old made a stunning appearance in a royal purple tulle princess dress. The halter-neck, toga-style outfit by Dior Haute Couture was definitely an eye-catcher and the actor made sure to make a special gesture to her fans.

Accessorising her look with a pair of sun and star earrings, Clarke paid an ode to her Game of Thrones character and the “my sun and stars” endearment that the Khaleesi used for her late husband Khal Drogo.

While she kept the make-up minimal, her neatly teased chignon was reminiscent of the classics, and we think her look was quite interesting.

Closer to home, we saw Bollywood actor, Sonam Kapoor make her second appearance on the red carpet this year and the emanated radiance in a nude-hued Vera Wang ball gown. The goldenrod strapless gown with a classic corset-inspired bodice and layer upon layer of crinkle tulle skirt was accented by a nude hand-fringed silk organza flower.

