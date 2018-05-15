Cannes 2018: After Deepika Padukone and Mahira Khan, Sonam Kapoor steps out in a blue jeans-white shirt combo

Deepika Padukone (L); Sonam Kapoor (C) and Mahira Khan all picked basic casuals at Cannes 2018. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Deepika Padukone (L); Sonam Kapoor (C) and Mahira Khan all picked basic casuals at Cannes 2018. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

After sporting two very different yet stunning looks on her first day at the French Riviera, Sonam Kapoor stepped out in a classic blue jeans-white shirt combo on Day 2. Styled by Rhea Kapoor and Deep Kailey, the duo picked a dual-toned jeans from Bhane that was teamed with an oversized white shirt featuring balloon sleeves from Irish fashion designer Simone Rocha’s collection.

A pair of black and gold shoes from Sergio Rossi along with gold hoop earrings and black leather belt were accessorised with her outfit. Now, we like the classic combo, but since we have come to expect a lot from the leading Bollywood fashionista, her look left us disappointed. Also, her choice of shoes.

For the make-up, artist Namrata Soni went for a refreshing look with thickly-lined eyes and marsala lips while hairstylist Stephane Lancien went for a messy updo.

Prior to Kapoor, we also spotted Mahira Khan and Deepika Padukone donning the classic combo at the prestigious film festival. The Bajirao Mastani actor was seen in a pair of cropped denims teamed with a knotted white tee. It was styled with a pair of golden pointed-toe heels, a statement watch and hoop earrings. A nude make-up shade with light smokey eyes and brown lips rounded off her look.

We think her styling was very basic. Honestly, we were expecting stylist Shaleena Nathani to come up with something Cannes-worthy, but she left us disappointed.

For another appearance, Padukone once again opted for a white camisole teamed with wide-legged denims, which featured fringes on the hemline. Nathani combined it with a black leather jacket, worn casually over the shoulders. Like the previous one, this look was too simple and she could have opted for something else.

Mahira Khan, who left onlookers gaping with her gorgeous Alberta Ferretti black gown during her red carpet debut yesterday, was seen donning a Tom Wood number. Styled by Amar Faiz, her flared denims, teamed with a high-neck white top had an elegant touch to it. Furthermore, we like the belted silver Gucci heels, which was styled with her outfit. A dewy sheen with red lips rounded off her look.

Who do you think wore this classic combo better? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

