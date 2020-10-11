Can you guess the price of Mira Rajput’s latest outfit from the house of Anita Dongre?

The actor looked gorgeous as ever! (Photo: Anita Dongre/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Mira Rajput doesn’t need an introduction. Elegance and grace define her sense of fashion and thus last night when she took to Instagram, we couldn’t help but admire the gorgeous dress she wore! Read on to know the details and take a look at her outfit!

The dress was pulled together with a pair of strappy flip flops. (Photo: Anita Dongre/ Instagram) The dress was pulled together with a pair of strappy flip flops. (Photo: Anita Dongre/ Instagram)

The mother of two was seen posing in the ‘sunshine yellow dress’ from Grassroots by Anita Dongre. The dress featured full sleeves and intricate floral detailing in green, pastel pink and white. The dress is a hand-embroidered one by the women artisans of SEWA.

Rajput kept it minimal with her makeup and accessories. (Photo: Anita Dongre/ Instagram) Rajput kept it minimal with her makeup and accessories. (Photo: Anita Dongre/ Instagram)

Keeping things simple, Rajput opted for a pair of chunky gold hoops. Her makeup was on the minimal front with a sheer base along with slightly smoked out brown eye pencil. The look was completed with a barely-there nude lip colour. In a string of pictures posted by the ace designer Dongre, the price of the outfit was mentioned too. The dress is for INR 19,900.

Would you want to get your hands on this dress? (Photo: Anita Dongre/ Instagram) Would you want to get your hands on this dress? (Photo: Anita Dongre/ Instagram)

In fact, if you are looking for more comfortable dresses for various occasions from Rajput’s wardrobe, make sure you check it out here.

