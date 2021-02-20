Can you guess the price of Tara Sutaria’s lehenga? Check it out here

What do you think about her look? (Photo: Tara Sutaria/ Instagram)

Tara Sutaria has been busy doing photoshoots and we are loving how all her looks are turning out to be. Recently, the actor shot for designer Anita Dongre and we have to say she looked pretty as a picture in a stunning lehenga. Check out the pictures below and read on to know more details about the same!

The actor looked stunning as ever! (Photo: PR Handout) The actor looked stunning as ever! (Photo: PR Handout)

Styled by Meagan Concessio, the actor went for a cream white lehenga replete with gota patti work. The lehenga also featured embroidery with pearls, sequins and dori all across.

She was shooting for the designer. (Photo: PR Handout) She was shooting for the designer. (Photo: PR Handout)

All of this was “realised by expert hands of our master artisans culminating to over a hundred hours of work” mentions the official website of the designer.

The look was completed with a sleek low bun. (Photo: PR Handout) The look was completed with a sleek low bun. (Photo: PR Handout)

With her hair tied in a neat low bun, the actor went all out with her jewellery which comprised of a marvellous maangtika paired with jhumkis, a choker necklace and a long necklace to complete the look.

Sutaria went for her classic glam look. (Photo: PR Handout) Sutaria went for her classic glam look. (Photo: PR Handout)

The lehenga was styled with a deep V-neck blouse. In the beauty department, the actor went for her classic soft-glam look. In order to get the look, check out these 10 easy steps here.

If you are wondering what the price of the lehenga is, as per Anita Dongre’s official website it is ₹ 3,10,000.

The lehenga’s length can also be customised. (Photo: Screenrab/ Anita Dongre’s website) The lehenga’s length can also be customised. (Photo: Screenrab/ Anita Dongre’s website)

We have always loved Sutaria in ethnic and this has to be one of our favourite looks!

