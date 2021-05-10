scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 10, 2021
Most read

Can you guess the cost of Alia Bhatt’s summer dress?

Alia Bhatt caught our attention recently in a floral white wrap dress

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 10, 2021 7:10:42 pm
alia bhattAlia Bhatt in a floral wrap dress (Source: summersomewhereshop/Instagram)

If you are bored of staying in your pajamas all day while being confined at home, dressing up once in a while can be a mood lifter. And if you need any fashion tips, who better than your favourite actors to turn to? So if you are looking for an easy-breezy summer dress, Alia Bhatt’s latest outfit is what you need.

Looking pretty as ever, the Kalank actor caught our attention in a floral white wrap dress. The Summer Somewhere outfit with bell sleeves seemed quite comfortable and fitted the actor well. The outfit makes for a perfect summer dress.

Looking like a breath of fresh air, Alia teamed the dress with a pair of powder blue heels and golden hoops.

Also Read |Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt keep it colour-coordinated at the airport; see pics

Alia’s latest look is a fine blend of comfort and fashion that you can wear any day of the week. Wondering how much the dress costs? The florence dress costs Rs 4,472 on summersomewhereshop.com. It is handmade with lightweight crepe fabric, the website mentions.

Do you like the dress?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Lisa Haydon gives major maternity fashion goals; see pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement
x