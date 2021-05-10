Can you guess the cost of Alia Bhatt’s summer dress?

May 10, 2021 7:10:42 pm
If you are bored of staying in your pajamas all day while being confined at home, dressing up once in a while can be a mood lifter. And if you need any fashion tips, who better than your favourite actors to turn to? So if you are looking for an easy-breezy summer dress, Alia Bhatt’s latest outfit is what you need.
Looking pretty as ever, the Kalank actor caught our attention in a floral white wrap dress. The Summer Somewhere outfit with bell sleeves seemed quite comfortable and fitted the actor well. The outfit makes for a perfect summer dress.
Looking like a breath of fresh air, Alia teamed the dress with a pair of powder blue heels and golden hoops.
Alia’s latest look is a fine blend of comfort and fashion that you can wear any day of the week. Wondering how much the dress costs? The florence dress costs Rs 4,472 on summersomewhereshop.com. It is handmade with lightweight crepe fabric, the website mentions.
Do you like the dress?
