‘I am more masculine and edgier; the character has a very chic style’: Camille Razat on her role in ‘Emily in Paris’

What makes fashion dynamic is the fact that it is perceived differently by everyone. While some like to experiment with their style, others prefer to keep it subtle and chic. One such popular show that ignited conversations around fashion in recent times is Emily in Paris — loved for the stylish Parisian wardrobes of its characters. Camille Razat, who essayed the role of a French woman in the Netflix series, won hearts with her effortless style along with her lively and strong character.

Recently, the actor attended the 75th Festival de Cannes, looking stunning in a black sequin gown. In an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com, Camille opened up about her look, her idea of style and beauty, her fashion inspiration and more.

Excerpts:

You dazzled on the Cannes 2022 red carpet. What was your idea behind the look?

I decided to keep it very classy and chic. It’s almost all Celine — a French brand I love. I wanted it black because you can never go wrong with black. The makeup was very natural. And, I wanted it to be simple and elegant.

What do fashion and beauty mean to you?

Very simple! As soon as you feel comfortable in what you are wearing and who you are, you are going to be amazing. There’s no right taste. Each one has his/her taste and we don’t have to judge people for having that taste.

What does your personal beauty routine look like?

I love to put ice on my face when I wake up. It de-puffs everything and helps me wake up because I am not a morning person. Then, I put on the L’oreal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum which hydrates the skin and makes it dewy, which I love. It gives a glow that I love. Then, I will massage my skin with gua sha to make it look tight and beautiful. Then, I will just use a concealer and go with the mascara. For my hair, I use oil when my hair is wet as it helps it protect from the heat.

L’oreal Paris celebrated 25 years of its association with Cannes this year, and you have been a part of the family. How does it feel?

It is very special, especially after the pandemic. I have the feeling that last year, the Cannes was not the real Cannes. And this year, it’s the real Cannes with all the stars coming from around the world. L’oreal Paris has been like an amazing partnership with Cannes from the beginning and they are really putting women in the spotlight which is amazing.

The brand also honoured a female short film director. How important do you think it is to enable women in showbiz and what more can be done?

I think putting this young film director in the spotlight and putting her on the front of the stage is a great initiative. And, it’s a long-term initiative. The winner will also receive financial help to create a movie. It helps connect people, and that’s how we build a new world for women. It’s not just marketing. Even I, as an example, was telling the boss of the brand that I want to be a producer soon. And she said, okay come on, I’ll introduce you to a few people. They are very supportive.

Emily in Paris has been renewed for season 3. What can we expect from your character Camille in the show next?

I don’t know because I haven’t read any episodes yet. But, I can tell you what Darren Star – the showrunner and the creator of the show told me. “You are not ready, it’s going to be chaos,” he said. So, some more drama!

Fashion has been a central aspect of the series. How much do you relate to your character’s style?

I think I am a little different. I am more masculine and edgier. Camille, the character, has a very Parisian, chic and effortless style. I am more rock and roll, I guess.

Five wardrobe essentials…

You will need an oversized jacket – very masculine and goes with everything. You will need a proper white tank top – it always works. Next, a good pair of jeans where you feel comfortable and makes your body look great. You will also need a proper pair of loafers. And, crazy socks! I love crazy socks.

Who is your fashion inspiration?

Kate Moss! She has this effortless, chic, and rock’n’roll style. And, I have the very same aesthetic because it’s nothing too much. It’s classy but it’s effortless and chic. It is a little bit grunge and I love that.

One fashion advice you’d give to women who love to experiment with their style.

For me, the main thing is to be comfortable with what you are doing. That’s really important. Because even if you look amazing but don’t feel comfortable, it will show and then it will not be beautiful. It’s like the most basic thing but it’s very important. And, I will say that don’t take yourself too seriously with your looks. It’s just fun. Fashion is just fun!

