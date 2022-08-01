Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, makes a case for sustainable fashion at Commonwealth Games 2022

August 1, 2022 10:50:38 am
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, made all heads turn as they made a royal entry at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as the former drove his vintage eco-conscious sports car — Aston Martin — into the arena of the opening ceremony in Birmingham.
However, it wasn’t just their spectacular entry but also Camilla’s chic ensemble that had everyone impressed. Looking elegant as ever, she was seen wearing a navy blue jumpsuit by Anna Valentine. The outfit featured wide-legged trousers, a zipped bodice, and white piping on the hemline of the sleeves.
In keeping with her minimal style, she paired the jumpsuit with black pumps and a black clutch.
However, this isn’t the first time Camilla has worn this stylish jumpsuit. She was also seen wearing it in 2019 while on a tour to New Zealand with Charles. The latter, on the other hand, complemented her in a blue tuxedo, complete with a sleek white shirt and a printed tie.
While the Queen missed the opening ceremony, Prince Charles read a special message penned by her, during the event. “Over the years, the coming together of so many for the ‘Friendly Games’ has created memorable shared experiences, established long-standing relationships, and even created some friendly rivalries. But above all they remind us of our connection with one another, wherever we may be in the world, as part of the Commonwealth family of nations,” she wrote.
