Burberry pays tribute to late model Stella Tennant in latest collection

Stella Tennant was one of the leading British models in 1990s. (Source: catherinegeorgetteschramm/Instagram)

Fashion giant Burberry has paid tribute to late supermodel Stella Tennant in their recent womenswear collection ‘Femininity’, which is also their first womenswear collection since her passing. The British model, who was a muse to designers like Karl Lagerfeld and Gianni Versace, passed away at the age of 50 in December 2020.

The collection, which pays tribute to Tennant’s legacy, encapsulates the theme of minimalism, as models were seen in shift dresses, pencil skirts, sequin jackets, evoking the ethos of the 1990s.

ALSO READ | Paris Fashion Week: Chanel pays tribute to late model Stella Tennant

“Introducing ‘Femininity’, Riccardo Tisci’s Autumn/Winter 2021 womenswear presentation for Burberry. A love letter to women and a celebration of their incomparable strength,” the brand wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burberry (@burberry)

Designer Riccardo Tisci acknowledged Tennant’s influence on the present collection. A report in The Guardian quoted him saying that Tennant was “elegant and punk in a way that is very British, and completely authentic in a way that was her own.”

“She invented an era. She looked incredible but it wasn’t about being outrageous. It might be about putting a beautiful diamond brooch on a man’s suit,” the designer added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burberry (@burberry)

On the social media handles of the brand, videos of models showcasing the latest collection were shared. The show, the report informs, was shot during the last lockdown at their London flagship store in the absence of any audience. It was to be showed last week but was postponed owing to Prince Philip’s funeral.

“The collection pays homage to the indomitable force of Mother Nature and the widespread British craft and outdoor movements of the early 20th century. With a sense of fluidity, looks reinvent tradition and the heritage of the house, twisting classicism and encouraging freedom of expression,” read the description on their website.

In March this year, fashion giant Chanel paid tribute to the late British model in a catwalk show at the Paris Fashion Week. The designs exhibited the late supermodel’s affinity for androgynous style.