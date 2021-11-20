Bunty Aur Babli 2: Inside actor Sharvari Wagh’s chic and trendy wardrobe

Sharvari Wagh, recently, made her big Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, sharing the screen with Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi. While she is gaining accolades for her impressive performance onscreen, she has us swooning over her chic fashion choices offscreen. From elegant lehenga sets to trendy co-ords and dresses — her wardrobe has it all!

Recently, the 25-year-old gave the usual pantsuit a fashionable spin as she was seen wearing a colour block chocolate brown and pink pantsuit from Atsu. We loved how elegant and trendy this ensemble was!

Styled by Edward Lalrempuia, she accessorised the look with twisted hoop earrings and a statement ring from Outhouse Jewellery. A pair of white block heels gave the look just the right amount of edge.

She wore her hair in a middle-parted sleek ponytail and rounded off the look with winged eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a glossy pink lip shade.

Prior to this, she looked dreamy in a sleeveless cream-coloured lace bodycon dress by designer Shehlaa Khan. The lovely dress featured a feathery bodice and accentuated the actor’s frame perfectly.

She accessorised the look with a pair of diamond earrings from A S Motiwala Fine Jewellery and wore contrasting, metallic, fringe-styled heels.

Her middle-parted sleek hair kept in place with a couple of bobby pins gave the look a chic finish.

Earlier, she raised the temperature in a bright pink co-ord set featuring a sleeveless crop top with a sweetheart neckline and a pair of matching high-waisted cargo pants. This look screamed comfort and style.

The look was accessorised with a layered gold chain. Loosely curled hair and soft makeup completed the look.

She aces ethnic fashion with equal finesse. For Diwali festivities, she wore an elegant multi-coloured embellished lehenga set by designer Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor and looked like a million bucks.

Keeping the look traditional, she wore a pair of statement golden earrings and bangles. The actor left her wavy hair open and rounded off the look with a face of glam makeup.

