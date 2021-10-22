Bunty Aur Babli 2 promotions: Rani Mukerji misses the mark in this outfit

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan are all set to once again create magic on the screen with Bunty Aur Babli 2. As such, ahead of the film’s release, the cast has been busy promoting the same, and Rani made a rare public appearance. However, her look left us underwhelmed.

The actor was seen in a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble — a loose satin white top teamed with the label’s signature print pants. Even though the combination works on paper, it did not translate too well in reality. The look was further accessorised with a beaded neckpiece, her characteristic oversized glasses and green footwear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RaniMukerji✨ (@ranimukerji7406)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmygyan image (@filmygyanimages)

Prior to this, however, she stole the show with her ethnic look at Durga Puja. The actor was seen in a golden yellow sari which was paired with a bright red blouse, that matched the border. The look was completed with a statement neckpiece and hair tied in a neat knot. She always nails the sari look and it was no different this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RANI MUKHERJEE (@raniness_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RANI MUKHERJEE (@raniness_)

The look was further put together with bangles and on-point makeup.

What do you think of her look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!