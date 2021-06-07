scorecardresearch
Monday, June 07, 2021
‘Bulldog clip would be cheaper’: Bizarre lip jewellery baffles netizens

The MYL Berlin jewellery has two hooks with rounded ends that fit over the lower lip, and a geometric panel that hangs over the chin

June 7, 2021
June 7, 2021 4:00:49 pm
jewelleryThis facial jewellery is available in gold, silver and black and costs €109 (Rs 9,700.42). (Source: DawnHFoster/Twitter)

Amid various bizarre fashion trends, a quirky piece of facial jewellery has caught the attention of social media. Designed by a German jewellery brand, it comes in the shape of a clip “to compliment your chin and lower lip”. Netizens have compared it to a bulldog clip.

The MYL Berlin jewellery has two hooks with rounded ends that fit over the lower lip and a geometric panel that hangs over the chin. Take a look:

Called Mundstück 2, the stainless steel accessory is a signature of the brand. It hangs from the lips and can fit on any mouth and lip size. “With its minimal design and lightweight material, it nestles perfectly on your lip without applying pressure or hindering your mobility. Available in three colours, this piece is a must-have,” reads the official website. It is available in gold, silver and black and costs €109 (Rs 9,700.42).

“The fine, precise silhouette of Mundstück 2 endows every outfit with tremendously new emphases, as well as a futuristic emittance. Depending on the colour chosen, it has the power to transform your skin tone to a warmer or cooler one,” the website further reads.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

