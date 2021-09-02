scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Italian luxury brand launches mangalsutra for India; you won’t believe how much it costs

The mangalsutra is called the 'Bvlgari Bvlgari necklace' on the brand's official website

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 2, 2021 6:20:00 pm
BulgariBulgari has launched its first-ever mangalsutra. (Source: bulgari.com)

Italian luxury brand Bulgari has launched its first-ever exclusive-to-India jewellery — a gold mangalsutra. The launch comes after the brand announced Priyanka Chopra Jonas as its global ambassador in August this year.

The mangalsutra, called the ‘Bvlgari Bvlgari necklace’ is made of 18 karat yellow gold “set with round black onyx inserts and pavé diamonds”, according to the brand’s official website.

Defining the necklace as a “contemporary statement of elegance”, the brand writes, “Recalling the curved inscriptions of ancient Roman coins, the double logo represented the first time an emblem had ever become a prominent jewellery design icon and remains a timeless trademark of Bvlgari’s creativity to this day.”

On the website, the mangalsutra costs a whopping Rs 3,49,000.

Priyanka Chopra also wore the mangalsutra for her latest Vogue India cover photoshoot.

However, the statement mangalsutra left netizens divided as some of them also criticised it as a symbol of patriarchal oppression.

Others loved the jewellery. Here’s what they said:

What is your opinion?

