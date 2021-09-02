Italian luxury brand launches mangalsutra for India; you won’t believe how much it costs

Italian luxury brand Bulgari has launched its first-ever exclusive-to-India jewellery — a gold mangalsutra. The launch comes after the brand announced Priyanka Chopra Jonas as its global ambassador in August this year.

The mangalsutra, called the ‘Bvlgari Bvlgari necklace’ is made of 18 karat yellow gold “set with round black onyx inserts and pavé diamonds”, according to the brand’s official website.

Defining the necklace as a “contemporary statement of elegance”, the brand writes, “Recalling the curved inscriptions of ancient Roman coins, the double logo represented the first time an emblem had ever become a prominent jewellery design icon and remains a timeless trademark of Bvlgari’s creativity to this day.”

Also Read | Luxury brand unveils crocs with heels, other times the footwear got a makeover

On the website, the mangalsutra costs a whopping Rs 3,49,000.

Priyanka Chopra also wore the mangalsutra for her latest Vogue India cover photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

However, the statement mangalsutra left netizens divided as some of them also criticised it as a symbol of patriarchal oppression.

PC wearing a Bulgari Mangalsutra for the new Vogue cover has me retiring for the week, so much for symbolising opression — Leesha Agarwal (@Theleeshesh) August 31, 2021

“mangalsutra for the modern indian woman who takes charge of her own life” when the revolution comes, priyanka chopra, where will you hide? — quinboot (@i_quinboot) September 1, 2021

Others loved the jewellery. Here’s what they said:

I have to say, reimagining the Mangalsutra in collaboration with Bulgari is a stroke of genius. And to top it all, it looks beautiful & wearable.Take a bow @priyankachopra! — Rati Singh (@RatiSingh_) September 1, 2021

how is Priyanka Chopra creating a mangalsutra being global ambassador of Bvlgari something offensive?

Being an Indian woman herself if she feels that it is important for her to inculcate her culture into her work, how is it wrong?

I honestly think it’s beautiful & I’m here for it pic.twitter.com/0bpKSxbK13 — ruru | priyanka chopra is THAT bich (@selg_simp) August 31, 2021

BVLGARI MANGALSUTRA?? do i need to get married to get one? or can i just buy it to wear cuz i just really want to @Bulgariofficial @priyankachopra #AskBvlgari pic.twitter.com/ZNKyi1qfPe — kraz 🥀 (@jungIibiIIi) August 31, 2021

What is your opinion?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!