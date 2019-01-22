Budweiser Experiences launches its first streetwear collection

Usually known for its beer range, Budweiser Experiences in a different yet interesting turn of events, launched its first-ever streetwear collection in India in collaboration with five leading culture shapers in the country, namely VegNonVeg, Huemn, NorBlackNorWhite, Hanif Kureshi, and Boxout.FM.

Defining the collection as something that has a touch of both modern and antique feel, the press release of Budweiser stated, “The collection is a dive back into Budweiser’s archives and iconic styles of the past, giving the pieces a modern-day yet antique feel. The collection also celebrates emerging culture and visionaries who fuel it, and announces Budweiser’s commitment to continue powering this culture forward.”

On January 19, the exclusive launch of their streetwear collection in Delhi witnessed a cultural community of fashionistas, designers, stylists, artists, and musicians come together to be a part of this iconic launch. Commenting on the launch, Kartikeya Sharma, vice president of marketing – South Asia, AB InBev, said, “We are ecstatic and overwhelmed to see the response to the collection in its preview stage. It was surreal to watch the entire cultural community come together to revel in the launch of our first collection in India. Working with the collaborators to curate something so unique has been an amazing experience, and we look forward to more exciting partnerships in the future.”

The collection will be exclusively available on www.budfactory.in.