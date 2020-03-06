Follow Us:
Friday, March 06, 2020
Is hot pink the colour of spring season?

Fashion is thinking pink at the moment.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 6, 2020 9:10:52 am
pink outfits, pink outfit ideas, pink clothing, pink fashion, best spring colours, best spring fashion, spring trends 2020, indian express news, lifestyle Go pink this season! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

The colour of your dress is more than just a hue, it is an emotion and a reflection of your mood. While winter was all about subdued hues and fuzzy sweaters, it is spring now, and we are all set to switch gears. Looks like Bollywood is leading the way with a colour that can be described as hot pink–fuchsia hybrid. But no matter which level of pink best suits your vibe, you can be rest assured that there’s always a pink outfit waiting for you.

Ahead, take a cue from your favourite Bollywood celebrities on how to ace the warm colour this season.

Diana Penty’s pink gown, which features a sheer train, can be described in just one word: stunning. The strapless gown was accessorised with a sleek belt in pastel pink, which gave it some structure. We like how the actor ditched heavy accessories and went for a small pair of studs. The look was completed with a neat ponytail and shimmery heels.

Styled by Pranita Shetty, the Bala actor slayed in the velvet pantsuit. Always one to experiment with her style, Bhumi Pednekar went all out and teamed the bright hued pantsuit with an orange coloured camisole. We love how it was all brought together with hair styled in messy curls and glittery shoes.

Have a wedding to attend? Ditch the usual red and golden and opt for a blush pink or hot pink sari instead. We like how Karisma Kapoor went for this Raw Mango sari which was accessorised with a multi-layered jewellery set. Styled by Tanya Ghavri the look was completed with hair tied in a low bun.

Deepika Padukone keeps it bright in a neon-pink ensemble from Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The flowy outfit comprised an A-line kurta, palazzo and a long shrug which was accessorised with a belt bearing the designer’s signature Bengal tiger motif. She accessorised the look with statement earrings, which went really well with the chic look. Soft brown smokey eyes, pink lips and messy hairdo completed the look.

This breezy pink ensemble is a must-have this spring. We like how the mirrorwork blouse was styled with a sheer shrug and a flowy long skirt. Shruti Haasan kept it simple with a stack of bangles and gorgeous pair of jhumkis from Amrapali Jewels.

Here are some other pink outfits you could get your cues from.

Which is your favourite?

