BTS walks the ramp for Louis Vuitton’s collection aimed to ‘reverse predetermined stereotypes’

There is a reason for fans of the South Korean band BTS to be excited. The seven-member band recently made its runway debut with Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2021 menswear collection which has been designed by Virgil Abloh.

According to The Independent, the band “modelled the collection in a short film by Abloh and South Korean director Jeon Go-woon, debuting 34 new looks.”

“The collection was first walked in Paris in January this year, but the ‘spin-off’ was a continuation of Abloh’s series titled The Voyage,” the outlet added.

The band earlier took to Twitter to share the news. “We are excited to be part of the upcoming #LouisVuitton show in Seoul! Purple heart this tweet to set a reminder to watch on July 7th at 7pm (KST),” they wrote.

We are excited to be part of the upcoming #LouisVuitton show in Seoul!

💜 this tweet to set a reminder to watch on July 7th at 7pm (KST).

#BTS #방탄소년단 #LVMenFW21 pic.twitter.com/mZggkzaG0o — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) July 5, 2021

The fashion giant too had shared the news with an accompanying picture. “#LouisVuitton Ambassador and @bts.bighitofficial member Jimin shows off a silver tote bag from the collection at @ViriglAbloh’s #LVMenFW21 fashion show in Seoul,” it said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

On Instagram, moments from the fashion film were also shared. The collection, as the brand stated, “investigates the unconscious biases instilled in our collective psyche by the archaic norms of society.”

From the pictures, one could make out that the collection consisted of sequins and furs, jackets and long overcoats, and cuts that leaned towards androgynous aesthetics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

Naturally, fans could not keep calm and social media went into a tizzy!