Five times BTS gave us major fashion goals; pics inside

If you have heard the popular K-Pop song Dynamite by BTS or seen actor Tiger Shroff dance to the same, you know the band is a force to be reckoned with. Also known as Bangtan Boys, the South Korean band created a stir back in 2013 when they made a splash in the world of music. The 7-member band launched their latest album earlier this year, and the songs have been playing on a loop on our playlists ever since. But it is not only their music, we can’t help but notice their fashion choices as well.

Below, take a look at what we are talking about and be ready to be blown away!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on Jun 2, 2019 at 8:01am PDT

Jimin is known for his chic style. Seen here in a checkered green pantsuit paired with an off-white floral shirt, we like how he kept it fuss-free yet extremely stylish. While it can be tricky to ace prints on prints, but Jimin knows exactly how to pull it off effortlessly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on Aug 10, 2020 at 8:01am PDT

Suga likes to keep it comfortable and chilled-out, much like his persona. Here, he is seen in a light yellow denim jacket paired with a striped red and yellow T-shirt and jeans. We like how the look was accessorised with dainty silver chains.

Jung Ho-Seok, popularly known as J-Hope, is all about bold fashion, and that’s exactly why we love his denim on denim look. But there is more to this look than meets the eye — zoom in and you will notice the chic asymmetrical cut and balloon sleeves of his jacket!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on Aug 21, 2020 at 8:00am PDT

Once again, J-Hope wows in this simple yet alluring combination. The black and yellow combination is a sure shot way to make a head-turning statement. The look was brought together with a brown belt and layered golden chains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on Jun 2, 2019 at 8:02am PDT

V, also known as Kim Tae-hyung, impresses in a midnight blue monochromatic ensemble. The look was pulled together with a velvet overcoat which we are totally in awe of!

