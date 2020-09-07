Five times BTS gave us major fashion goals; pics inside

If you have heard the popular K-Pop song Dynamite by BTS or seen actor Tiger Shroff dance to the same, you know the band is a force to be reckoned with. Also known as Bangtan Boys, the South Korean band created a stir back in 2013 when they made a splash in the world of music. The 7-member band launched their latest album earlier this year, and the songs have been playing on a loop on our playlists ever since. But it is not only their music, we can’t help but notice their fashion choices as well.
Below, take a look at what we are talking about and be ready to be blown away!
Jimin is known for his chic style. Seen here in a checkered green pantsuit paired with an off-white floral shirt, we like how he kept it fuss-free yet extremely stylish. While it can be tricky to ace prints on prints, but Jimin knows exactly how to pull it off effortlessly.
Suga likes to keep it comfortable and chilled-out, much like his persona. Here, he is seen in a light yellow denim jacket paired with a striped red and yellow T-shirt and jeans. We like how the look was accessorised with dainty silver chains.
Jung Ho-Seok, popularly known as J-Hope, is all about bold fashion, and that’s exactly why we love his denim on denim look. But there is more to this look than meets the eye — zoom in and you will notice the chic asymmetrical cut and balloon sleeves of his jacket!
Once again, J-Hope wows in this simple yet alluring combination. The black and yellow combination is a sure shot way to make a head-turning statement. The look was brought together with a brown belt and layered golden chains.
V, also known as Kim Tae-hyung, impresses in a midnight blue monochromatic ensemble. The look was pulled together with a velvet overcoat which we are totally in awe of!
