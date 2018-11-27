Broken But Beautiful: Vikrant Massey, Harleen Sethi take their style statement up a notch during promotions

Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi’s latest web series Broken But Beautiful has created quite a buzz. Created by Ekta Kapoor, the show deals with two individuals and their love lives – the pain of losing and falling out with a loved one and the thrill of finding new love, unexpectedly.. The onscreen couple, who is busy with the promotions have not only tugged at the heartstrings of hopeless romantics but also caught the eye of fashion enthusiasts with their sartorial choices.

At the launch of the series, Massey was seen in ethnic wear – an asymmetrical kurta from Antar Agni that he teamed with a white pyjama. He styled it with a pair of mojari and geeky glasses. Meanwhile, Sethi picked a hot pink flowy dress that she wore with silver heels and a statement clutch bag. We think both of them looked lovely.

Vicky Kaushal, who was also present at the launch was seen in an all-black outfit teamed with white sneakers.

Prior to this, the A Death in the Gunj actor was seen giving lessons on how to style a denim jacket. We like how he teamed it with a cute printed shirt.

On another occasion, Massey was seen in a black T-shirt and white trousers from H&M. Stylist Pooja Sethi layered the outfit with a Frida Kalho printed light blue denim jacket from Topshop. We think it added a fun element to the look.

Looks like Massey can rock formal wear as well. During the music launch of the web series, he was dressed in a black suit that he teamed with a brown shirt and matching tie.

On the other hand, Harleen Sethi looked cute in a shiny blue mini that she wore with white peep-toe heels and statement earrings. A neutral make-up palette and wavy hairdo rounded off her look beautifully.

Sethi, who has mostly been spotted donning stunning dresses was seen wearing a cold-shoulder, breezy number featuring ruffles that she paired with white heels.

She was also seen in a one-shoulder blue and white dress from Vedika M that was accessorised with a yellow belt. Jhumkas and a nude make-up palette completed her look.

We think both Massey and Sethi’s sartorial choices are lovely and easy to recreate.