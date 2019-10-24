Add a touch of brocade to your festive looks this year; here’s how

The festive season is all about putting your best fashion foot forward and enjoying the day with your loved ones. Whether you plan to go all out with your festive look or keep it subtle, nothing beats the beauty of brocade ensembles. The best thing about wearing brocade is that you can keep your overall look subtle and even ditch accessories — trust us, your outfit is enough to do all the talking. So, to help you add a touch of brocade magic to your looks this festive season, we have compiled a few celebrity looks for some inspiration.

Alia Bhatt was seen in a bright red brocade suit from Ekaya Banaras, and looked absolutely regal. The Kalank actor kept her overall look subtle — she tied her hair in a neat bun with middle-parting, and accessorised it with heavy earrings. The makeup was basic with soft smokey eyes and nude pink lips. The black bindi further added to her look.

Who would have thought of teaming brocade skirt with white sneakers. Karisma Kapoor is here to answer that question with this amazing fusion look. We love how the actor created a fuss-free look by teaming a plain white shirt with a purple brocade skirt from designed Payal Khandwala and teamed it up with white sneakers. The stylish look was completed with her hair tied in a bun and silver hoops.

Esha Gupta was a ray of sunshine in this bright neon yellow kurta set with brocade work on it. We like how her overall look was kept simple and accessorised with just a pair of statement earrings. Wondering what to wear for the next Diwali party? Take your cues from her.

The Student of the Year 2 actor turned heads in this black brocade kurta set from Raw Mango recently. Keeping her look elegant and regal, she chose to go for silver jewellery from Amrapali jewels, and we must say it indeed was the right choice. Her look was completed with black stilettos from Christian Louboutin, and simple makeup comprising nude brown lips and kohl-rimmed eyes.

Sara Ali Khan decided to go for a midnight blue and golden ‘dhupian’ fabric outfit from Raw Mango, that she teamed with a matching pair of cigarette pants. Her look was simple and classy, and accessorised with statement earrings and jootis. The mauve lip shade added to her look.

