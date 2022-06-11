Britney Spears looks stunning in custom Versace gown for wedding with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 9. The wedding, which was attended by about 60 guests, took place seven months after Spears got free of her conservatorship.

The American singer-songwriter walked down the aisle in a mesmerising custom Versace gown which was personally designed for her by Donatella Versace and reportedly took over 700 hours to make.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Designing Britney and Sam’s wedding outfits came naturally to me. A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a gown and tuxedo that exudes elegance and glamour. They look just perfect together!” the designer wrote on Instagram, adding that Britney “has always had a very special place in my heart. Seeing her free, happy, and now getting married puts a smile on my face.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Calling it “a dream to design”, Donatella revealed that the dress was crafted in a delicate white silk cady. It featured a portrait neckline that wraps around the shoulders and comes together with a stream of pearl buttons. The gown’s fitted bodice was pleated in the front with the bottom half featuring a thigh-high slit.

She also wore tulle gloves embellished with pearls and a pair of white satin pumps. Her wedding look was accessorised with diamond and pear-shaped drop earrings, a heart-shaped diamond tennis necklace in white gold, and an oval diamond tennis bracelet, according to Vogue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace)

The singer’s fresh and natural makeup for the D-Day was done by British makeup artists Charlotte and Sofia Tilbury. Sofia told the fashion magazine that she was “so thrilled and honoured to be asked to design Britney’s bridal beauty look“.

Post the wedding ceremony, Britney changed into three more looks – a black mini-dress followed by a tone-toned outfit and a red mini dress – all by Versace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Asghari complemented her in a black wool tuxedo with his Versace jacket featuring silk satin details. It was teamed with a white shirt, black loafers and black silk bow tie.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!