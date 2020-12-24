scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 24, 2020
Top news

British model and fashion muse Stella Tennant dies at age 50

The granddaughter of the 11th Duke of Devonshire, Andrew Cavendish, and his wife Deborah Mitford - one of a glamorous, unconventional aristocratic family - Stella Tennant was one of the leading British models of the 1990s.

By: AP | Updated: December 24, 2020 10:07:34 am
Stella Tennant, Stella Tennant dead, british model Stella Tennant, Gianni Versace, stella tennant model, indianexpress, indianexoress.com, AP,Model Stella Tennant poses during a photocall before Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection presented in Paris. Tennant, the aristocratic British model who was a muse to designers including Karl Lagerfeld and Gianni Versace, has died suddenly at the age of 50, her family said Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

Stella Tennant, the aristocratic British model who was a muse to designers such as Karl Lagerfeld and Gianni Versace, has died suddenly at the age of 50, her family said Wednesday.

Tennant, the granddaughter of a duke, rose to fame in the 1990s while walking the runway for designers including Versace and Alexander McQueen.

In a statement, her family said: “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on Dec. 22. Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed,” it said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The family asked for privacy and said arrangements for a memorial service would be announced later.

Police Scotland said officers were called to an address in the Scottish Borders town of Duns on Tuesday following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

The granddaughter of the 11th Duke of Devonshire, Andrew Cavendish, and his wife Deborah Mitford – one of a glamorous, unconventional aristocratic family – Tennant was one of the leading British models of the 1990s.

In the late 90s, Lagerfeld announced Tennant as the new face of Chanel, with an exclusive modelling contract, and she became a muse to the designer.

Fashion house Versace paid tribute to Tennant on Twitter, saying: “Versace is mourning the death of Stella Tennant. Stella was Gianni Versace’s muse for many years and friend of the family. We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace.” Tennant also appeared in advertising campaigns for Calvin Klein, Chanel, Hermes and Burberry.

In 1999, Tennant married French photographer David Lasnet. She is survived by him and their four children.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

hristmas 2020, christmas, christmas gift ideas, christmas gift ideas for friends,
Christmas 2020 gifts ideas: Thoughtful gifts to give to your loved ones this festive season

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 24: Latest News

Advertisement