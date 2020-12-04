British Fashion Council ambassador Priyanka Chopra acknowledges ‘extraordinary talent of South Asian designers’

The actor was recently announced as a BFC ambassador. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

Officially kickstarting her journey as the newly-appointed ambassador of positive change for the British Fashion Council (BFC), actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared how one of her priorities is to ‘celebrate the extraordinary talent of South Asian designers.’

Sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, Priyanka wrote: “One of my priorities as the BFC Ambassador for Positive Change is to celebrate the extraordinary talent of South Asian designers. Tonight I’m wearing @kaushik_velendra, a South Asian born designer who is breaking stereotypes, pushing for more sustainable fashion, and changing the way South Asians in the industry are perceived.”

In one of the pictures, the Quantico actor is seen in a pantsuit by Kaushik Velendra which was styled with a neat hairdo and simple earrings.

The actor was seen in a white blazer with statement sleeves. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram) The actor was seen in a white blazer with statement sleeves. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

Adding, she wrote, “Not to mention, he opens up his studio space in London to South Asian design students who are struggling to find a place to create. ❤️”

A blueprint of the ensemble made for Priyanka Chopra by the designer. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) A blueprint of the ensemble made for Priyanka Chopra by the designer. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

The South Asian designer is based in London. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) The South Asian designer is based in London. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Thanking the designer for her look, she continued, “I can’t wait to see all the bright places your career takes you! And a special thank you to @luxurylaw for introducing me to this supremely talented human.”

On November 16, Priyanka had announced her appointment at the BFC ambassador. In a statement, she said, “I am thrilled to join the British Fashion Council as its ambassador for positive change. Fashion has always been the pulse of pop culture and can be a powerful force with the ability to connect cultures and bring people together.”

I am honored to be the British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change while I’m living and working in London over the next year.

We’ll have some really exciting initiatives to share soon, and I look forward to bringing you on this journey with me.@BFC #CarolineRush pic.twitter.com/NAv15vuuoi — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 16, 2020

