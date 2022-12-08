British Fashion Awards 2022: Florence Pugh, Simone Ashley and others dazzle on the red carpet

The annual Fashion Awards, held by the British Fashion Council, was recently organised at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Hosted by Jodie Turner-Smith, the event honoured Bella Hadid as the Model of the Year and Pierpaolo Piccioli as the Designer of the Year. As expected, it was a night of head-turning fashion with the celebrities turning up on the red carpet in a range of stunning ensembles.

Florence Pugh stole the show in a burgundy-red backless gown from Valentino featuring a gigantic floor-grazing train. With her hair swept back in a damped style, she added to the glam with bold red lip colour, blushed cheeks, and minimal accessories.

Florence Pugh poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in London (Source: AP) Florence Pugh poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in London (Source: AP)

Simone Ashley brought glitter and glamour to the red carpet in this body-hugging blue gown from 16Arlington featuring full sleeves with gloves, a matching headscarf and an embellished silver neckline. Leaving her curly hair open, she paired this look with transparent heels, cat eyeliner, highlighted cheeks and nude lip colour.

Actor Simone Ashley poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London (Source: Reuters) Actor Simone Ashley poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London (Source: Reuters)

Naomi Campbell was a sight to behold in this shimmery floor-length gown with a cutout on the chest and floor-grazing cape sleeves. With her sleek straight hair cascading down her back, Naomi added the finishing touch with silver accessories and glam makeup.

Model Naomi Campbell poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London (Source: Reuters) Model Naomi Campbell poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London (Source: Reuters)

Jodie Turner-Smith kept it bright and beautiful in this neon green ruffled gown from Gucci featuring a midriff cutout, dramatic sleeves and a flowy bottom. She accessorised this look with silver heels and dainty stone studs.

Jodie Turner-Smith poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in London (Source: AP) Jodie Turner-Smith poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in London (Source: AP)

Winnie Harlow looked striking in a daring Iris Van Herpen Couture bodysuit dress with cutouts all over. It featured a coordinating rust cape and flame-inspired accents on the halter neck.

Model Winnie Harlow poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London (Source: Reuters) Model Winnie Harlow poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London (Source: Reuters)

Elizabeth Debicki, who portrayed Princess Diana in the latest season of Netflix’ The Crown, kept it business-chic in a pair of high-waisted black trousers and a sleek white shirt with the buttons left open. She paired this look with a couple of dainty rings and a pair of black stilettos.

Advertisement

Elizabeth Debicki poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in London (Source: AP) Elizabeth Debicki poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in London (Source: AP)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!