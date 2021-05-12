Brit Awards 2021: Billy Porter and Harry Styles have fun with fashion

May 12, 2021 8:00:22 pm
At the recently held Brit Awards, singers and musicians made up for the fashion-famished year. But there were two celebrities who really had our attention, more so for blurring the lines between gender-defined fashion. One of them was the inimitable Billy Porter.
The Pose star owned the red carpet in a black satin dress featuring long-sleeves with lacy details. This ensemble from threeASFOUR was teamed with a wide-rimmed hat from Stephen Jones.
Before heading out, he shared a short clip of this transformation on Instagram with the caption, “Check the story because the boots are SICK-O-NING!” The knee-high leather boots from Rick Owens were indeed a dramatic addition to the whole ensemble.
As is well known by known by now, Porter always has a blast on the red carpet and this time too he left no stone unturned. The look was pulled together by metallic eye make-up and a black lip shade. As evidenced from his caption, the look was a homage to Grace Jones, the Jamaican-American model.
If there is another celebrity who can match up to Porter’s outlandish style of fashion, it has to be singer and actor Harry Styles who has been known for his gender-fluid style. He not just evoked retro feels with this Gucci suit with flared pants but owned the event with the little brown purse he accessorised the look with. #TeamHarryStyles forever.
Harry Styles, his Brit award and HIS PURSE pic.twitter.com/iTK3Z7U4OR
— dee. (@harrymoonchild) May 11, 2021
no crop was made for this photo of Brit award winner harry styles pic.twitter.com/AFHwPoE7RQ
— Daria ♡’s Pola🌷(ia bc uni) (@91KILLMYHABIT) May 12, 2021
