scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Most read

Brit Awards 2021: Billy Porter and Harry Styles have fun with fashion

Singers and musicians made up for the fashion-famished year but the two really had our attention, more so for blurring the lines between gender-defined fashion

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 12, 2021 8:00:22 pm
What do you think of his look? (Source: Brit Award/Twitter)

At the recently held Brit Awards, singers and musicians made up for the fashion-famished year. But there were two celebrities who really had our attention, more so for blurring the lines between gender-defined fashion. One of them was the inimitable Billy Porter.

ALSO READ |Brit Awards 2021: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles add glamour and drama to the red carpet

The Pose star owned the red carpet in a black satin dress featuring long-sleeves with lacy details. This ensemble from threeASFOUR was teamed with a wide-rimmed hat from Stephen Jones.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRITs (@brits)

Before heading out, he shared a short clip of this transformation on Instagram with the caption, “Check the story because the boots are SICK-O-NING!” The knee-high leather boots from Rick Owens were indeed a dramatic addition to the whole ensemble.

As is well known by known by now, Porter always has a blast on the red carpet and this time too he left no stone unturned. The look was pulled together by metallic eye make-up and a black lip shade. As evidenced from his caption, the look was a homage to Grace Jones, the Jamaican-American model.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter)

If there is another celebrity who can match up to Porter’s outlandish style of fashion, it has to be singer and actor Harry Styles who has been known for his gender-fluid style. He not just evoked retro feels with this Gucci suit with flared pants but owned the event with the little brown purse he accessorised the look with. #TeamHarryStyles forever.

What do you think of their looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

International Nurses Day, nurses in India, nurses around the world, International Nurses Day gallery, International Nurses Day pictures, healthcare workers, frontline workers, Covid-19, Coronavirus, Florence Nightingale, International Nurses Day May 12, indian express news
In pictures: How India and other countries celebrated International Nurses Day today

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement
x