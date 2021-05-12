Brit Awards 2021: Billy Porter and Harry Styles have fun with fashion

What do you think of his look? (Source: Brit Award/Twitter)

At the recently held Brit Awards, singers and musicians made up for the fashion-famished year. But there were two celebrities who really had our attention, more so for blurring the lines between gender-defined fashion. One of them was the inimitable Billy Porter.

The Pose star owned the red carpet in a black satin dress featuring long-sleeves with lacy details. This ensemble from threeASFOUR was teamed with a wide-rimmed hat from Stephen Jones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRITs (@brits)

Before heading out, he shared a short clip of this transformation on Instagram with the caption, “Check the story because the boots are SICK-O-NING!” The knee-high leather boots from Rick Owens were indeed a dramatic addition to the whole ensemble.

As is well known by known by now, Porter always has a blast on the red carpet and this time too he left no stone unturned. The look was pulled together by metallic eye make-up and a black lip shade. As evidenced from his caption, the look was a homage to Grace Jones, the Jamaican-American model.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter)

If there is another celebrity who can match up to Porter’s outlandish style of fashion, it has to be singer and actor Harry Styles who has been known for his gender-fluid style. He not just evoked retro feels with this Gucci suit with flared pants but owned the event with the little brown purse he accessorised the look with. #TeamHarryStyles forever.

Harry Styles, his Brit award and HIS PURSE pic.twitter.com/iTK3Z7U4OR — dee. (@harrymoonchild) May 11, 2021

no crop was made for this photo of Brit award winner harry styles pic.twitter.com/AFHwPoE7RQ — Daria ♡’s Pola🌷(ia bc uni) (@91KILLMYHABIT) May 12, 2021

What do you think of their looks?