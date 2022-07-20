Brie Larson was a vision in a custom Oscar de la Renta cape dress at Disneyland Paris; see pics

July 20, 2022 5:00:41 pm
Brie Larson has a compelling screen presence, and off-screen she is impressive, too, especially when it comes to her sartorial choices.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
The actor recently attended the opening of the Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, and she seemed to carry her intergalactic charm with her, much like her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character ‘Captain Marvel’.
Posing outside the ‘Avengers Assemble: Flight Force’ ride at the upcoming Avengers Campus in the amusement park, Brie looked absolutely stunning in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown, which took over 400 hours to create, according to a social media post from the fashion label.
View this post on Instagram
In a video detailing the process of putting the cape dress together, the brand wrote that it featured a “custom hand-embroidered celestial sequin cape”, which “unveils a gold eyelash paillette top and complementary wide-leg navy pant”.
It accounted for over “400 hours of craftsmanship in [their] New York City atelier”.
View this post on Instagram
The 32-year-old actor struck many poses and seemed to carry off the outfit effortlessly. A big fitness enthusiast, she also flaunted her toned abs.
View this post on Instagram
We like how the dress featured silver embellishments that looked like stars and floral patterns, suiting the formidable character that she plays on screen. (Remember the time Captain Marvel decimated Thanos’ aircrafts like it was no big deal?)
View this post on Instagram
The actor left her hair loose, styling it in soft waves. For accessories, she chose a pair of star-shaped dainty drop earrings, and kept her makeup simple.
View this post on Instagram
We love the look, what about you?
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
The parasitic fungus that encourages houseflies to mate with ‘corpses’
The Meena factor: Vasundhara Raje to Congress MLA, even rivals can’t ignore Kirodi Lal
Punjab: Woman’s body found stuffed inside iron box, husband arrested
Vivo T1X launched in India at Rs 11,999: All you need to know
ITC will continue to deliver robust growth: Puri
IGNOU June TEE 2022 hall ticket released; steps to download
Magnus Carlsen not to defend World Chess Championship title in 2023
Disney will soon lose copyright to original Mickey Mouse
Shafique steers Pakistan to win over Sri Lanka in 1st test
As Pune corporation says 90% of roads repaired, NCP protesters float paper boats in potholes
Most watched web-series of 2022 so far: Ajay Devgn’s Rudra, Panchayat, Marvel’s Moon Knight and Ms Marvel on list
Anushka Sharma shares pics from Paris as it reels under heat wave