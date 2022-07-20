Brie Larson was a vision in a custom Oscar de la Renta cape dress at Disneyland Paris; see pics

Brie Larson has a compelling screen presence, and off-screen she is impressive, too, especially when it comes to her sartorial choices.

The actor recently attended the opening of the Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, and she seemed to carry her intergalactic charm with her, much like her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character ‘Captain Marvel’.

Posing outside the ‘Avengers Assemble: Flight Force’ ride at the upcoming Avengers Campus in the amusement park, Brie looked absolutely stunning in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown, which took over 400 hours to create, according to a social media post from the fashion label.

In a video detailing the process of putting the cape dress together, the brand wrote that it featured a “custom hand-embroidered celestial sequin cape”, which “unveils a gold eyelash paillette top and complementary wide-leg navy pant”.

It accounted for over “400 hours of craftsmanship in [their] New York City atelier”.

The 32-year-old actor struck many poses and seemed to carry off the outfit effortlessly. A big fitness enthusiast, she also flaunted her toned abs.

We like how the dress featured silver embellishments that looked like stars and floral patterns, suiting the formidable character that she plays on screen. (Remember the time Captain Marvel decimated Thanos’ aircrafts like it was no big deal?)

The actor left her hair loose, styling it in soft waves. For accessories, she chose a pair of star-shaped dainty drop earrings, and kept her makeup simple.

We love the look, what about you?

