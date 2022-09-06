scorecardresearch
Bridgerton star Simone Ashley exudes glamour in red satin gown at Venice Film Festival

Her co-star from the famous regency drama was in awe of her pictures and commented, "ViscountYES!!!"

simone ashleyActor Simone Ashley attends the premiere of 'Bone and All' (Source: Reuters)

The ongoing 79th Venice Film Festival has fans hooked with their favourite celebrities sashaying down the red carpet in some eye-catching ensembles. As such, Simone Ashley, who gained worldwide attention with her role in Bridgerton season 2, attended the film festival for the premiere of Timothee Chalamet’s Bone And All — and impressed absolutely everyone!

Ashley looked breathtaking in a strapless red satin body-hugging gown by Giorgio Armani with the bodice held together at the back with an interesting gold and black rod with embellishments. The timeless ensemble accentuated the actor’s svelte frame and elevated the glamour quotient of the event.

simone ashley Actor Simone Ashley poses on the red carpet (Source: Reuters)

Keeping the look elegant, Ashley accessorised the outfit with a dainty diamond neckpiece, studs and a ring – all from Bulgari. With her hair tied in a top bun, she added the finishing touches with minimal makeup.

simone ashley Simone Ashley at the 79th Venice Film Festival (Source: Reuters)

Sharing the pictures, she wrote on Instagram: “Last night in Venice <3”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simone Ashley (@simoneasshley) 

Jonathan Bailey, her co-star from the famous regency drama, was in awe of her pictures and commented, “ViscountYES!!!” with a heart emoji.

This is not the first she has impressed us with her subtle yet graceful style. Prior to this, she stunned in a cutout black bodycon dress with minimal accessories and glam makeup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simone Ashley (@simoneasshley) 

She set the temperature soaring in a pastel green strappy dress with a midriff cutout and a thigh-high slit.

