Bride makes own wedding dress, groom’s outfit from scratch over nine months; watch

Esther Andrews did not complete the wedding dress until the day before the wedding,

A designer and TikTok user hand-knit her own wedding dress over a period of nine months while travelling to work on the New York City subway.

Esther Andrews shared the process of creating the wedding dress in a now-viral TikTok video. While one ideally likes to finalise wedding attire in advance, Andrews did not complete the dress until the day before the wedding.

The bride designed the dress with layers of ruffles, a tiered skirt, long sleeves with ruffle cuffs, and a V-neckline. She used more than four miles of mohair lace yarn for it.

As for the inspiration, Andrews said it was “space pirate meets tomato patch — because it was just silly and fun”.

“When it came time to sew together I was scared because I could only trust that it would fit — no time to go back,” she said in the video.

She also gave us a glimpse of her wearing the pretty bridal dress.

Turns out, she also sewed the groom’s outfit — an astronaut suit — and a pair of hand-beaded socks to look like a starry sky.

“Thank you to all of the new followers from TikTok who gave so much love to my video about hand knitting my tomato wedding dress!! It was so special to share the process and y’all have been so welcoming!” Andrews wrote on Instagram.

Adorable, isn’t it?