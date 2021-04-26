scorecardresearch
Monday, April 26, 2021
Bride-to-be Sugandha Mishra looks pretty during mehendi ceremony

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle will tie the knot on April 26

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 26, 2021 6:20:31 pm
sugandha mishraSugandha Mishra shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony on Instagram. (Source: sugandhamishra23/Instagram)

Comedian Sugandha Mishra’s pre-wedding festivities have begun. The 36-year-old, who is all set to tie the knot with Sanket Bhosle, completed her mehendi ceremony in Jalandhar recently, pictures of which have flooded social media.

The bride-to-be looked pretty in a green sleeveless lehenga with golden and pink embroidery. The lehenga was paired with a tulle dupatta with pink border. The outfit is from Nikita Bhushan’s collection.

The lehenga also featured polka dots in multiple colours.

Pulling off the traditional bridal look, she accessorised the lehenga with a heavy neckpiece, maang tika and a pair of jhumkas from Jewellery By Rutzz.

Sugandha completed the look with simple makeup by Shikha Mohan and open hair with big curls.

Sugandha’s look was styled by Hetal Jogi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by neeti_simoes (@neeti_simoes)

The groom-to-be also participated in the mehendi ceremony through video call. The couple’s wedding will reportedly take place today, April 26.

What do you think of Sugandha’s mehendi look?

