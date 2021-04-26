Bride-to-be Sugandha Mishra looks pretty during mehendi ceremony

April 26, 2021 6:20:31 pm
Comedian Sugandha Mishra’s pre-wedding festivities have begun. The 36-year-old, who is all set to tie the knot with Sanket Bhosle, completed her mehendi ceremony in Jalandhar recently, pictures of which have flooded social media.
The bride-to-be looked pretty in a green sleeveless lehenga with golden and pink embroidery. The lehenga was paired with a tulle dupatta with pink border. The outfit is from Nikita Bhushan’s collection.
View this post on Instagram
The lehenga also featured polka dots in multiple colours.
Pulling off the traditional bridal look, she accessorised the lehenga with a heavy neckpiece, maang tika and a pair of jhumkas from Jewellery By Rutzz.
View this post on Instagram
Sugandha completed the look with simple makeup by Shikha Mohan and open hair with big curls.
Sugandha’s look was styled by Hetal Jogi.
View this post on Instagram
The groom-to-be also participated in the mehendi ceremony through video call. The couple’s wedding will reportedly take place today, April 26.
What do you think of Sugandha’s mehendi look?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-