Bride-to-be Sugandha Mishra looks pretty during mehendi ceremony

Sugandha Mishra shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony on Instagram. (Source: sugandhamishra23/Instagram)

Comedian Sugandha Mishra’s pre-wedding festivities have begun. The 36-year-old, who is all set to tie the knot with Sanket Bhosle, completed her mehendi ceremony in Jalandhar recently, pictures of which have flooded social media.

The bride-to-be looked pretty in a green sleeveless lehenga with golden and pink embroidery. The lehenga was paired with a tulle dupatta with pink border. The outfit is from Nikita Bhushan’s collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐔𝐆𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐇𝐀 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐑𝐀 (@sugandhamishra23)

The lehenga also featured polka dots in multiple colours.

Pulling off the traditional bridal look, she accessorised the lehenga with a heavy neckpiece, maang tika and a pair of jhumkas from Jewellery By Rutzz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bollywoodactresscafe (@bollywoodactresscafe)

Sugandha completed the look with simple makeup by Shikha Mohan and open hair with big curls.

Sugandha’s look was styled by Hetal Jogi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neeti_simoes (@neeti_simoes)

The groom-to-be also participated in the mehendi ceremony through video call. The couple’s wedding will reportedly take place today, April 26.

What do you think of Sugandha’s mehendi look?