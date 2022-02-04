Bride-to-be Karishma Tanna kickstarts wedding festivities in white sharara set

Actor Karishma Tanna, who got engaged to businessman-beau Varun Bengera in November, is all set to tie the knot on February 5. The couple kickstarted their wedding festivities recently and we just couldn’t take our eyes off the lovely duo.

For their haldi ceremony, they chose to twin in ethereal white ensembles, looking resplendent as ever. “Beginning of my forever,” the 38-year-old captioned the post.

Ditching the usual yellow, Karishma opted for an all-white sharara set that consisted of a strappy short kurta, flared sharara and a matching dupatta lined with golden lace. This ensemble from Sukriti and Aakriti featured intricate threadwork, contrasting golden embellishments and mirror work all over.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, who recently curated some stunning wedding looks for Katrina Kaif, Karishma’s outfit was accessorised with fresh white floral jewellery from Floral Art by Srishti, and pearl-studded jhumkis from Mrinalini Chandra Label. A small silver bindi and a pair of embellished footwear rounded off her look.

In keeping with the occasion, the actor added the finishing touches with minimal and fresh makeup – kohled eyes, sleek eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow, slightly blushed cheeks and a dash of nude lip colour.

Groom-to-be Varun complemented her in a matching white kurta-pyjama set, teamed with gold-rimmed black-tinted sunglasses.

