Bridal fashion trends to watch out

Fashion trends are always changing and it is no different when it comes to bridal wear. “Brides-to-be are creating their own styles, and also embracing the changes,” says Aaliya Deeba, founder of Ideebs London, a couture label. She lists some new bridal trends for you to check out.

Dramatic trails

Many designers and brides have shown a positive response to dramatic trails, in which the sweeping trail captures the attention and ensures you make heads turn.

Pastels and floral embroideries

Pastel and floral embroideries have been in vogue for some time now, and is still going strong. And why not, since the intricate work adds to the charm of the outfits.

Maximalist ensembles reign supreme

Many Indian brides opt for maximalist designs, which is evident in the choice of outfits and also jewellery. So go all out and experiment with your look!

Floral embroidered bridal lehenga look of Anushka Sharma still drives people in awe (Representative| Source: alliaalirufai/ Instagram) Floral embroidered bridal lehenga look of Anushka Sharma still drives people in awe (Representative| Source: alliaalirufai/ Instagram)

Anarkali silhouette

Anarkali silhouette has always been quite popular, and now designers have also introduced lehenga designs with a sheer covering, asymmetrical hems and tea length. This silhouette can also be customised, like the flair of the lehenga can be enhanced with a cancan (net) look or an umbrella cut while maintaining the Anarkali look.

Shimmer stays strong

Shimmer is the go-to trend for brides of today. Within the same, you can experiment with sequins, mirror and metallic work.

Keep shimmering with your shimmery lehenga this wedding season (Representative| Source: Instagram/manishmalhotra05) Keep shimmering with your shimmery lehenga this wedding season (Representative| Source: Instagram/manishmalhotra05)

Deep V-necks

The trend of blouses having deep V-necks is a great way to enhance one’s look without doing much.

Exciting colour combinations

While the colour red is usually associated with Indian weddings, new-age brides have shown interest for colour combinations like mint green-baby pink, yellow-marmalade and other such more exciting colour combinations.

