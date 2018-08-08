Planning a wedding? Let the top designers of the country help you choose the best outfit

Models showcasing designer creations at Vogue Wedding Show 2018. (Source: APH Images) Models showcasing designer creations at Vogue Wedding Show 2018. (Source: APH Images)

The top designers of the country came together under one roof at the Vogue Wedding Show 2018 and displayed their glorious bridal creations. From setting new trends to showing what pairs well with what, the designers had a plethora of tips for the brides-to-be. We spoke to some of them at the show and here’s what they had to say.

Excerpts:

Rahul Mishra

If you’re a modern bride who is traditional at heart, then Rahul Mishra’s handwoven, handcrafted and hand-embroidered designs would vastly appeal to you.

Can you tell us something about your collection?

The collection is called Maraasim and it reflects the idea of connections that we establish with each other. In this line, we have tried to show how past, present and indoor, outdoor blend together.

What has been the inspiration behind the collection?

There have been many inspirations. Historical monuments built 400 years ago reflect in this year’s collection. We also explore some of the beautiful geometrical designs that Mughals brought to India. It also has a strong connection with European art.

Through this, we are trying to say that design is not created in a vacuum. It is made out of cross-pollination and ideas are reinvented and brought together.

What is the hottest colour for brides at the moment?

Pastel pink and white.

Your collection mostly has very soft colours, instead of the traditional red bridal lehenga. Do you think it’s outdated now?

I’m not saying red is out of style but it’s a stereotype. Today’s modern girl wants to break stereotypes and surprise herself and other with her choices. Thus, the use of softer shades.

Who is the ideal Rahul Mishra bride?

She is an arrived person, not dependant on her parents for her existence. She herself is in the know and has a mind of her own.

Less is more or more is less?

Brides want both more and less. They want something maximalist but at the same time comfortable.

Any tips for brides-to-be?

Be yourself on the best day of your life. Don’t try to wear something that swarms you. You are beautiful because of who you are and only need to wear clothes that say so.

Falguni and Shane Peacock

Romance and glamour are synonymous with this label. The husband-wife designer duo believes in making a statement with a dress alone without additional accessories. If you are the self-assured, fuss-free bride, their designs will entice you.

Can you tell us something about your collection?

The collection follows the journey of a Parisienne queen who leaves her castle for an Indian prince and follows him to the Junagarh Fort mela in Rajasthan. We have a soft palette with pastels and nude hues accompanied by jewel tones.

What colour can brides go for this year?

Silver and gold.

Who is the ideal Falguni and Shane Peacock bride?

Our brides are well-travelled and modern people who are working and think slightly out of the box.

Less is more or more is less?

We think the look should be minimal but the outfit can be maximal.

Any tips for brides-to-be?

Keep the make-up light and use LOTS of deodorant. In fact, there should be a separate person just to spray you with perfume as many times brides wear beautiful outfits but completely forget about the fragrance.

Shyamal and Bhumika

If you prefer heavy lehenga with a sheer veil then, Shyamal and Bhumika are your designers. They believe in mixing local and outside influences.

Can you tell us something about your collection?

The Muse of Mirrors have multiple inspirations for this collection, starting with European cultures, nature-inspired motifs, European architecture and spring hues.

What colour can brides go for this year?

Soft green.

Less is more or more is less?

Strike a perfect balance between the two.

Who is the ideal Shyamal and Bhumika bride?

She would have a lot of craft from where she belongs in her outfit. She would be very comfy in her outfit and have colours that would suit her and amplify her look. Fashionable yet comfortable.

Any tips for brides-to-be?

Don’t take too many opinions. It is important to go with what you believe in.

Sunita Shekhawat

After the outfit, the next most important thing is the accessory. Jewellery designer, Sunita Shekhawat talks about trending styles.

Can you tell us something about your collection?

We are displaying a bridal-centric collection here. We have done a hit piece–you can wear it in six different ways. It’s a choker, medium gulband and more. We have experimented with a lot of coloured and original gemstones as well.

The biggest trend in jewellery right now?

Head accessories.

Less is more or more is less?

I think brides should be all about more as it is only one day and the most important one of your life.

Any tips for brides-to-be?

Just dress to be yourself and try to be happy. I think when you are happy, you choose the best.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd